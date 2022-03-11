Pyjama-wearing, armed robbery suspects arrested, accused are teenage girls

RCMP confirm two teenage girls have been charged in connection with recent armed robberies at pharmacies in Calgary and Chestermere where the suspects wore pyjama pants.

Two suspects entered a pharmacy in Chestermere on March 5 and demanded prescription drugs from the pharmacist at gunpoint. A staff member suffered minor injuries in the robbery and the suspects fled the area on foot. The descriptions of the suspects included the fact that both were wearing pyjama pants.

Three days later, a similar robbery took place at the Shoppers Drug Market in the northwest Calgary community of Sage Hill.

Mounties say two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested in connection with both robberies.

The accused, who cannot be named due to their ages, have been charged with:

Robbery with a firearm;

Possession of a firearm;

Disguise with intent; and,

Assault.

The teens have been released from custody on cash bail with conditions ahead of their scheduled appearance in Strathmore provincial youth court on April 19.