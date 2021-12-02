QEII closed in both directions near Carstairs due to numerous crashes, icy conditions

A section of Alberta's major highway between Calgary and Edmonton has been closed to traffic due to extremely poor driving conditions and multiple crashes.

511 Alberta confirmed shortly before 7 a.m. that the QEII is closed between Township Road 292 and Highway 581, east of the town of Carstairs.

Detours are in place but significant delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.

