The Olds Fire Department confirms a section of the QEII highway has been closed in both directions following an early evening crash involving as many as 30 vehicles.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the fire department posted that the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway had been closed at the Carstairs overpass following a crash involving between 20 and 30 vehicles and the closure was expected to remain in place for a significant time. There is no indication of any injuries at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary highway travel in the area. Traffic is being detoured at Crossfield and Didsbury.

More details to follow