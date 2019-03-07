Severe weather and deteriorating highway conditions prompted officials to advise against all non-essential travel on Highway 2 between Calgary city limits and the Town of Bowden on Thursday evening.

The southbound lanes of the QEII Highway were closed at the Carstairs overpass at 10:00 p.m. after a semi jack-knifed and vehicles were detoured around the closure for several hours.

At the time, sections of the highway were considered to be snow covered or partly snow covered and visibility ranged between poor and fair. Snowplows were deployed to clear the highway.