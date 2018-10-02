

CTV Calgary Staff





A section of the QEII Highway was closed in both directions between Crossfield and Bowden following an a crash involving as many as 35 vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Carstairs overpass, Highway 581, following a crash involving between 20 and 30 vehicles and the closure remained in place for a significant time. The crash included several semis that jackknifed and numerous vehicles that entered the ditch.

The province encouraged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in the area. ”The weather conditions are severe. It is going to take some time to clear the vehicles from this collision," said Alberta Transportation's John Archer. "It is just in everyone’s best interest that if you do not have to be on the QEII between Red Deer and Calgary tonight, in either direction, please avoid it if you can.”

The highway was reopened to traffic at about 5:25 a.m. Wednesday.