A resident of a southeast neighbourhood says the City should hasten its response to a non-functioning street light near his home as the shady situation has put his property at risk.

Rodney D’Santos, who has lived in the community of Queensland for the better part of three decades, reported a street light outage on his street to the City of Calgary on January 4 and was informed that the repair could take up to a month.

“You’re telling me it takes 30 days?,” a frustrated D’Santos told CTV of the response from the City. “Seven days to come and check the lamppost to see if I was telling the truth and then 30 days to change the light?”

Nearly two weeks after he made the report, the street light remains out and he says prowlers have attempted to capitalize on the lack of light. D’Santos says he confronted someone early Wednesday morning who had approached a parked vehicle on the street and the stranger fled. “I saw what I saw and that frightened the jeebus out of me.”

Michael Gray, a senior street light engineer with the City of Calgary, says the City does sympathize with citizens who feels the negative impacts of outages and encourages Calgarians to notify them of any concerns. “They can feel free to call 311 and let us know, but we really try to stick to that first come, first served (approach) because it does allow us to meet our guidelines better.”

Gray adds that while there are outliers, the vast majority of repairs are completed by the first crew to visit the site of the outage.

“The way that we try to organize the work is so that the initial crew that does the diagnosis in the field can also do the fix at the same time,” explained Gray. “The crews will have the minimum amount of material to fix things on the spot and that’s the way that the bulk, the majority, of the lights are fixed in Calgary.”

Gray confirms that the City does offer a timeline of up to 30 days for outage repairs on residential roads but most repairs are completed in less time, ‘for the month of December, it was around 18 days’, and a priority is placed on areas used by pedestrians, ‘typically within 14 days’.

To report an outage visit City of Calgary – Street Light Outage Reporting

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod