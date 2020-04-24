CALGARY -- Information from the provincial government is important during a pandemic like COVID-19, but one Calgarian is questioning the source of some information distributed in the form of a flyer.

Tasha Hong said she received a pamphlet in the mail with detailed COVID-19 information — and United Conservative Party logos on it, rather than the Government of Alberta.

"I assume it was distributed to all Albertans," she said. "I would like to know who paid for it. Was it private UCP funds, or Government of Alberta Funds? It seems to me the information would have been prepared by civil servants in Alberta Health, or medical professionals in AHS. Not the UCP."

Hong added she also received a similar mailout from the federal government, which had no party logos.

CTV reached out to UCP officials, who said the pamphlets came from its caucus, but wouldn't comment on who paid for the distribution.

"The United Conservative Party Caucus’ first priority is protecting the health of Albertans as we face the greatest threat to public health in a century. Our caucus is aware that if all Albertans continue to follow Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw’s recommendations, modelling data shows that our health system is prepared to cope with the projected rise in cases," read an emailed statement.

"As elected officials it is the duty of the UCP Caucus to communicate those recommendations with Albertans during this difficult time. The information pamphlet was sent from UCP Caucus which consists of all 63 elected UCP MLA’s, as a service to constituents.

"This is in direct contrast to the NDP Caucus running taxpayer-funded text message push polls for data mining."

Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Association, said putting out information is important, but it must also be clearly labelled.

"Especially right now, the government needs to be super transparent with the public," he said.

"So the government has a duty to at least confirm whether or not taxpayer money is going to those ads or flyers."