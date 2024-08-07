CALGARY
Calgary

    Quiet, bright weather through to early Sunday

    We got some much-needed rain these past few days and now, we are headed into a brighter and warmer stretch.

    Expect a few fog patches tomorrow morning and then sunshine for much of the day with a high of 20 C.

    Our air quality will likely be around 5 (moderate on the AQHI) in the morning and improve to 3 (lower risk) in the afternoon.

    Expect quiet and bright weather through to early Sunday.

    By the supper hours on Sunday, we get into the risk of thunderstorms.

