CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service says additional resources will be on hand to ensure traffic laws aren't broken during an upcoming celebration of cars and car culture.

Street Machine Weekend will take place this weekend and the three-day event is expected to include thousands of vehicles and spectators.

The event, organized by the Street Wheelers Car Club, is considered the biggest car weekend in southern Alberta and is set to include cruises around the city, a poker run, and a show and shine at Galt Gardens.

While classic car aficionados eagerly await the start of the weekend, another section of the population is concerned ahead of the arrival of Street Machine Weekend.

LPS officials say there have been "a growing number of public complaints about loud mufflers, racing and stunting" in the city of late and extra resources will be deployed during the three days of Street Machine Weekend.

According to police, officers will be exercising their authority under Section 66 of the Traffic Safety Act to do on-scene vehicle inspections for equipment violations. Vehicle owners may have their plate and registration seized if a violation is found, and vehicles may be towed.