Rail jam returns to Canada Olympic Park this weekend

WinSport is inviting Calgarians to celebrate the final weekend of the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season by attending its Sun's Out, Guns Out Rail Jam.

The event, which has been cancelled for the past two seasons, is an opportunity for snowboarders and skiers to show off their skills at Canada Olympic Park's rail park.

The rail jam begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and includes divisions for kids and adults, cash prizes and swag.

"Judges will choose the top three competitors based on the best tricks, creativity, and enthusiasm," said a Friday news release.

The Gromevent (kids 12 and under) begins at 10 a.m., while the all-ages ski jam starts at noon, and the all-ages snowboard jam starts at 2 p.m.

Participants can register in person at WinSport 30 minutes prior to each event.

Canada Olympic Park's ski and snowboard hill is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s also the final weekend for the Servus Tube Park, which runs until the end of the day on Sunday.

For more information on the final weekend you can visit Winsport.ca.