It’s the 33rd year in a row the park pays tribute to the railway that united Canada.

Railway Days is the only time of year that visitors can step into the cab of one of Heritage Park’s antique steam engines, take a ride in a caboose, watch a turntable demonstration and see two trains running at the same time.

Activities throughout the weekend include model rail displays, telegraphy demonstrations, singing hobos, hand-car rides, steam crane demonstrations, a Kids’ Rail Challenge, plus much more.

After all, without a railroad, chances are pretty good there wouldn't have been a Canada from coast to coast.

“The history of western Canada and the history of CP (Canadian Pacific Railway) are intertwined," volunteer Ken Ashland said. "They’re linked I would say."

"And besides," he added. "You have live steam.”

Both the park’s steam engines will be operating on the weekend.

“Trains, kids, (and) live steam," said Ashland. "So trains attract the kids, (and) steam attracts those of us who are kids at heart!"

Volunteers say the event will take place no matter what Calgary weather has in store. Being optimistic, Ashland says the cooler weather makes for more dramatic steam engine photos.

Railway Days runs September 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn more about the two day event at www.heritagepark.ca