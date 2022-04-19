Rain and flurries expected to fall in Calgary

It's cliché, but the sentiment of "never say never" applies to this last gasp of winter – the basis of which applies to the longest-range forecast models at my disposal, which show a steady stream of days ahead that are at least within a few degrees of seasonal. Our seasonal high right now is nearly 12 C.

This is all to say we don't have much left to endure before the warm-up begins again.

The evening forecasts had some wild disparity last night; some forecast models predicted as high as 18 centimetres for the Calgary area. Every new update since – and I mean every – has painted a much more muted picture for Calgary. Most suggest that even two centimetres will be tough to match, as the temperature at the base of the cloud has risen more effectively with our surface temperatures.

As the temperature profile in our lower atmosphere goes up, our chance for this precipitation to fall as snow goes down.

By the end of the day, it's doubtful much of this will stick around in Calgary.

Afterward, we’re looking at flurries into Wednesday morning that have a marginally better chance of clinging to grass, if briefly; we're staying in the positives on the high end throughout the next few milder days, after all! The weekend conditions ahead will be more than this layer of snow can handle.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Rain/snow, wind gusts NW 60 km/h

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Wednesday

A.M. snow clearing

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Thursday

Chance for scattered flurries

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Today's pic was sent by Richie on the weekend. What a cool angle!

Rich Hannah captured the Calgary Tower in front of a full moon.

