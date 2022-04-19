Rain and flurries expected to fall in Calgary

Rich Hannah captured the Calgary Tower in front of a full moon. Rich Hannah captured the Calgary Tower in front of a full moon.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's hopeless performance on environment is not unique

We have a prime minister who, now in his seventh year in office, has been a total failure when it comes to meeting our international obligations to fight climate change. He knows the secret handshake, attends international conferences, says all the right things, then approves mammoth new petroleum projects like the Bay du Nord offshore oil scheme, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina