Rain and slightly cooler temperatures are on the way in Calgary

    With all the warm weather we had this week, Friday will feel noticeably different.

    There is some precipitation on the way, but because the temperature in Calgary will only dip to 3 C or 4 C tonight, it will likely be mainly raindrops.

    Expect isolated showers for Calgary on Thursday night through Friday morning, along with more intense and consistent snowfall for the foothills.

    Snow will fall west of Calgary on Highway 93 and south along the foothills to the US border, with the possibility of two to five centimetres in Banff and Canmore.

    Calgary weather day planner for April 26, 2024. (CTV News)

    The precipitation is coming from a cold front moving through that will also give us gusts at 50 km/h all night. You may hear the winds howling outside your window.

    The cold front will usher in a cooler air mass, which is why we will barely be able to make it into the double digits on Friday afternoon. But it’s mainly a one-day thing – temperatures will get back into the teens for the weekend.

    Calgary five-day forecast for April 26-30, 2024. (CTV News)

    Saturday will be a little unstable which will lead to pockets of rain and non-severe thunderstorms developing off the Rockies and tracking east. Some of that activity is possible around the supper hours on Saturday in YYC.

    Lisa Baril got in her first ride for ice cream in this week. Consider that for the weekend – if you haven’t already.

    The first ice cream ride of the season. (Submitted by: Lisa Baril)

