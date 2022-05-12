Rain and storm potential for Calgary Wednesday – but not enough yet
Thursday’s forecast for Calgary has undergone some shifts over the last few days; originally, we planned on staying high and dry, and then a chance of thundershowers advanced on us. Now, it’s downgraded to a chance for weak showers this evening, as the marginal mid-level instability that governed storm potential earlier in the week has moved north. The front half of the forecast involves a good deal of sunshine, which has been the primary thread running through the week.
With the large storm barreling toward the eastern prairies, Calgary has opened a chance for thundershowers Friday evening, as instability will emerge in the storm’s wake. The chance of a storm is minimal; the chance of showers is far better.
Special weather statements (in grey) for this storm call for 20-40 mm of rain; in the warning zones, 30-50 mm is expected. Portions of B.C. are also facing weather statements, as a helping of snow is expected in higher elevations there. Something to consider if you have travel plans!
Beyond, the forecast for Calgary cycles into a warming pattern. Friday offers a slight dip, but the weekend is more than prepared to make up for it. We’ll fall under a ridge of high pressure Sunday, with the outlook still peeking at showers in the midweek forecast ahead of the May long weekend.
Your five-day forecast:
Today
- Building cloud, spotty chance of evening showers
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy, chance of showers, small thundershower risk
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 4 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 7 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Today’s pic is from Niel, who sent it in sideways with the comment "Glenmore Reservoir – upside right or upside down?" Cheeky, sir.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six!
