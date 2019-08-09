Rain or shine, but mostly rain so far, hasn't hindered Calgarians from making their way to the 23rd edition of The Taste of Calgary being held at Eau Claire Market this weekend.

Attendees embraced the opportunity to sample cuisine from around the world.

"Im going straight for dessert, I’m going to skip dinner and have dessert, it’s the weekend!" said Lana who was at the festival with her family. "We’re going to try everything that catches our eyes."

The biggest line on Friday evening was for Brazilian barbecue and the verdict that it was well worth the wait was nearly unanimous.

Festival-goers can purchase sample tickets which can then be exchanged for samples of a variety of food and drinks.

Admission to Taste of Calgary is free and festival will run from 11 a.m to 10 p.m on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday August 11.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at Taste of Calgary with an empty tummy.