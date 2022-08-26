Rain, storms ahead of another heat wave in Calgary

Before you know it, we're right back into heat warnings. First, we're running the risk of thundershowers carrying into the start of the weekend.

A band of organized convection will knock our temperatures down a few pegs, but with that, we could see gusts approach 50 kilometres per hour locally, coupled with the usual suspects in a storm; lightning, hail, and driving rain.

The storm potential is most likely to occur Friday evening, but a risk extends to Saturday, as wel. This element has flip-flopped around, with some models taking a crack at no storm potential for the weekend. However it frames up, Saturday is offering some potential for rain, where over 10 millimetres could fall.

Sunday will offer a pleasant day; a seasonal 22 C, followed by a drastic warm-up that will push us back above 29 C for next week. This will then carry well into September.

How hot has it been? I turn again to Rolf on Twitter:

Yesterday was #Calgary's 22nd day with minimum temperature >10°C this August which raises 2022 from 3rd to 1st place for the most during August. Just 1 more day to break the all-time record. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/uXva6t5IFP — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) August 25, 2022

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

