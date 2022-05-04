Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up

We're entering the phase where our forecast rain values are becoming a little more defined – and now, they're headed the other way. Where previously we saw activity branching into Friday, it's swung back to Saturday evening and looks to become more significant overnight into Sunday.

But first, the lead-up.

Wednesday and Thursday's forecast highs remain the warmest of the week, and the wind is the culprit in both instances. Gusts this afternoon will pick in the low-40s, and tomorrow afternoon, the low 50s are possible. Enhance those numbers by 10-20 km/h south of Calgary.

With our precipitation potential drying up Friday (and only a remote chance remaining for a trickle of showers), that one's now a touch cloudier than before, with a shot at 20 C.

Sunday's rainfall forecast continues to register at least 15 millimetres by midnight, when factoring a mid-afternoon start Saturday. A couple of models are also rendering ongoing showers from Monday out to Wednesday.

Enjoy the back patio Friday, but get those cushions in.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: shower risk, low 9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clearing, low 6 C

Saturday

Rain

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clearing, low 5 C

Sunday

Rain

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clearing, low 1 C

Yesterday's pic of the day is back in the rankings here; Marlene snapped a brilliant photo of a great grey owl!

Viewer Marlene's grey grey owl pic.

