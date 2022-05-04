Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
We're entering the phase where our forecast rain values are becoming a little more defined – and now, they're headed the other way. Where previously we saw activity branching into Friday, it's swung back to Saturday evening and looks to become more significant overnight into Sunday.
But first, the lead-up.
Wednesday and Thursday's forecast highs remain the warmest of the week, and the wind is the culprit in both instances. Gusts this afternoon will pick in the low-40s, and tomorrow afternoon, the low 50s are possible. Enhance those numbers by 10-20 km/h south of Calgary.
With our precipitation potential drying up Friday (and only a remote chance remaining for a trickle of showers), that one's now a touch cloudier than before, with a shot at 20 C.
Sunday's rainfall forecast continues to register at least 15 millimetres by midnight, when factoring a mid-afternoon start Saturday. A couple of models are also rendering ongoing showers from Monday out to Wednesday.
Enjoy the back patio Friday, but get those cushions in.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Today
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Thursday
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: shower risk, low 9 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: clearing, low 6 C
Saturday
- Rain
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: clearing, low 5 C
Sunday
- Rain
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: clearing, low 1 C
Yesterday's pic of the day is back in the rankings here; Marlene snapped a brilliant photo of a great grey owl!
Viewer Marlene's grey grey owl pic.
Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports.
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross-border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Loblaw profit soars, but food retailer says people are now buying less
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy today and tomorrow. The long-range forecast is 'bumpy'
All in all, Wednesday will be a great early-May day and not at all representative of what's coming our way this weekend and early next week.
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Vancouver
-
What's ahead for B.C.'s flood, wildfire season? Officials give update
With spring weather expected to warm up, bringing increased flood and wildfire risk to B.C., officials are giving locals an idea of what to expect in the months ahead.
-
'Creative' plan coming to address repeat property offenders, B.C. minister says
British Columbia's attorney general says he is poised to announce a “creative” plan to help tackle repeat offenders who cause “chaos” in communities.
-
Have you seen Garrett Bruce? B.C. Mounties looking for man unlawfully at large
Coquitlam Mounties are looking for a man they say is unlawfully at large after he didn't return to a forensic institute this week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Unbelievable to me': Mattea Roach takes 21st 'Jeopardy!' win Tuesday
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 21st game Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Rifflandia festival returning with Lorde, Cypress Hill, Charli XCX
The Rifflandia music festival is set to return to Victoria after a four-year hiatus and it's bringing along some major international acts.
-
'A real cultural cornerstone': Repairs coming to Chinese Cemetery in Nanaimo, B.C.
The City of Nanaimo plans to complete some much-needed repairs at its historic Chinese Cemetery.
-
'His face was right up at the window': Conservation officers urge bear mindfulness on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are urging people to keep their garbage inside or make sure it's secured outside as bear interactions rise on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 31 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain stable
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,698 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 199 patients in intensive care, and 31 new deaths related to the virus.
-
Two Ontario political parties have full slates of candidates on day 1 of election campaign
Two of the four Ontario political parties have a full slate of candidates locked in heading into the first day of the election campaign period while the others say their rosters will be filled in the coming days.
-
Ontario Liberals pledge to cancel Highway 413, spend $10 billion on schools
An Ontario Liberal government would spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June, with the party pledging to fund the promise by cancelling the planned Highway 413.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Quebec could announce lifting of mandatory COVID-19 mask mandate on Wednesday
Quebecers may soon no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19.
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
Former SQ chief hired by City of Montreal: reports
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's administration has hired Martin Prud'homme as the city's assistant director-general for public security.
Ottawa
-
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
-
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
-
Ottawa Hospital warns of longer emergency wait times
Officials at the Ottawa Hospital are warning of longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
-
Kitchener Rangers live another day, force game 7
The Kitchener Rangers have managed to live another day following a do-or-die game.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern gas prices break $2 mark for first time
Drivers around the northeast said they saw a number at the gas pumps Tuesday they thought they would never encounter—prices jumping past the $2 per litre mark.
-
Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Winnipeg
-
Residents of one Manitoba town may need to evacuate amid flooding
Some of the residents in one Manitoba town are being told to prepare for potential evacuations amid flooding in the community.
-
Gas prices rising again in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers can once again expect to pay even more at the pumps.
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba town
Continued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
Regina
-
Riders take 8 prospects in 2022 CFL Draft
Eight prospects, including Regina Rams receiver Riley Boersma, were taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2022 CFL Draft.
-
What you need to know ahead of fishing season in southern Sask.
The 2022 fishing season opens on Thursday for lakes and rivers south of Prince Albert.
-
Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion
The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.