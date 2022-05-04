Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports.

Vehicles on fire at the oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

