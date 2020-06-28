CALGARY -- Anyone living in and around Brooks, Alta. will be in for a very wet Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the region at 8:25 a.m.

"Heavy rain will persist during the day in Brooks and surrounding areas. Local rainfall amounts of over 50 mm will be possible. The rain is expected to become light this evening," the post on its website reads.

The agency also says localized flooding could also be possible so residents will need to take caution near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The warning comes after a day of thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout southern Alberta.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts and bulletins from Environment Canada.

Brooks is located approximately two hours southeast of Calgary.

