Rainfall warnings lifted in Alberta as system moves to northern Saskatchewan

Workers sandbag around the River Cafe restaurant in Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Heavy rainfall warnings were in effect for the city and surrounding areas, but Environment Canada has lifted those warnings as the system moves east into Saskatchewan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Workers sandbag around the River Cafe restaurant in Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Heavy rainfall warnings were in effect for the city and surrounding areas, but Environment Canada has lifted those warnings as the system moves east into Saskatchewan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

