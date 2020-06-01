CALGARY -- A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is underway at River Walk Plaza in East Village in solidarity with the anti-racism movement in the United States.

Organizers say the demonstration is meant to peacefully display the pain, anger and frustration of participants while taking a strong stand against racism following last week’s death of George Floyd.

The handcuffed, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN after a pleading for air while white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. The incident was recorded and Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Calgarians say acts of racism extend beyond the borders of the United States and its vital to raise awareness to the issue closer to home.

Monday's demonstration isn't the first anti-racism gathering in Calgary in response to Floyd's death. About 100 protesters gathered in Fish Creek Provincial Park in a field near Bow Valley Ranche Sunday to speak against racism.

Sunday's demonstration was led by the group Rise Against Racism and many people held signs calling for justice for George Floyd, First Nations people’s and all victims of police brutality. The event was peaceful and everyone stood two metres apart to respect physical distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Monday’s protest is one of three demonstrations planned in Calgary this week.

Protesters plan to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Louise Bridge on 10th Street Northwest near the Bow River for a march through downtown followed by a candle light vigil at city hall.

A Black Lives Matter movement event is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday outside city hall.