Calls for the firing of a police officer found guilty of assaulting a Black woman while in custody has led to a planned protest outside the Calgary Courts Centre starting on Monday morning.

Warning: some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

A number of anti-racist groups in Calgary, including BLM YYC (Black Lives Matter), Inclusive Canada and Black People United, also plan to contact a number of Alberta officials, according to social media posts.

The posts says Const. Alex Dunn shouldn't ever work in public service again — in 2017, Dunn was caught on video assaulting a Black woman named Dalia Kafi while she was in police custody.

Video released during the assault trial shows Dunn slamming Kafi face-first to the ground as her hands were handcuffed behind her back.

Kafi is seen bleeding in the video and the court heard she needed surgery for a broken nose and stitches in her lip.

Dunn was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2020.

Last month, he was given a 30-day conditional sentence with no jail time.

A statement from Calgary Police Service to CTV News says Dunn has been suspended without pay and does not have access to equipment, including his badge and his gun.

Kafi died suddenly in Red Deer days prior to Dunn's sentencing.

Her family told CTV News they are still grappling with everything and believe Dunn’s sentence should have been more harsh.

CPS also says they will be engaging in an internal disciplinary process after the criminal court process is complete.

Dunn is also the subject of an internal CPS investigation for an unrelated incident that happened in 2012.