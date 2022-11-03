Rally draws hundreds as Coutts blockade suspects appear in Lethbridge court

As three men charged in connection with the Coutts border blockade appeared in court Friday, the Lethbridge Police Service warned the public about a large rally outside the courthouse for the event.

Authorities say the court hearing is already over, with proceedings adjourned until Dec. 12, but the protest outside the building remains in place.

"Roads remain open to passenger vehicles and pedestrian access to businesses, however police are still present at various intersections due to the influx of people and vehicles related to the court appearance of three accused in the Coutts border blockade," Lethbridge police said in a statement on Friday.

"Approximately 500 people are gathered at courthouse and the rally is peaceful."

Police first issued a release on Thursday evening, advising that a large crowd is expected to gather in downtown Lethbridge, at or in the area of the southern Alberta city’s courthouse.

In it, they said officers would be securing areas along the city’s truck routes that would be suitable for "a number of larger vehicles."

Areas identified for said larger vehicles include the ENMAX Centre, Exhibition Park and the Brewery Gardens, police said.

The LPS said it supports the right to peaceful assembly and will monitor the situation Friday to ensure the safety of the public.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, a Fort Macleod town councillor; Alex Van Herk, 53; and Gerhard "George" Janzen, 43, are all charged with mischief over $5,000.

When they last appeared, a few dozen people were at the courthouse for the occasion, while others arrived in vehicles, prompting police to shut down a number of roads for a few hours due to the traffic.