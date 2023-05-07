Rally held for affordable housing in Calgary

Finding an affordable place to live has become challenging in Calgary, and Sunday a group gathered outside McDougall Centre to demand various levels of government do something about it.

The Calgary Housing Rally, held outside the centre for provincial government in southern Alberta, called only on the province, but also municipal and federal levels of government as well to make changes to help people struggling to find a home.

Rising rent prices and low vacancy rates have made the situation even worse lately, especially paired with the other higher costs of living such as buying groceries.

Among Canada's largest housing markets, "asking rents" increased the fastest in Calgary over the past 12 months, rising more than 28 per cent, according to a report by Rentals.ca.

"For the second consecutive month, asking rents increased fastest in Calgary among Canada’s largest markets for purpose-built and condominium apartments, up 24.9 per cent annually to $1,890," it said.

"We are asking for a strong, wise, well-resourced plan to address housing and homelessness, and that will not happen unless we can sit down together," said an event spokesperson, "and work on effective solutions.

"It will require patience and reflection, and couage and then it requires the passion to see things get done wisely."