Rally planned in downtown Calgary to show support for Ukraine

Residents, along with many members of Calgary's Ukrainian community, will be holding an event at city hall on Sunday afternoon.

The rally, organized by local members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), will feature a number of speakers, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Shepard MP Tom Kmiec, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner among many others.

Officials say the movement hopes to help raise awareness of the atrocities being committed in Ukraine by the invading Russian forces.

"Russia has declared war on Ukraine and is indiscriminately bombing civilians and hitting Ukrainian cities with rocket strikes. Putin and his regime are war criminals who must be stopped," the UCC said in a release.

"It is critical in this time of existential threat for Ukraine that we all speak out publicly against Putin’s atrocities and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

Along with the speeches, there will be a short music program as well as a video performance.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.