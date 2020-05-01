CALGARY -- If this were any other year, 11-year-old Ayna Spahic and her family would be going to the mosque to pray during Ramadan.

They’d also be gathering with family and friends and breaking the fast with them too.

This year is different because of the restrictions in place during the pandemic.

“Since quarantine, we can’t go to the mosque or go out," she said.

It’s a quiet affair in her family’s house as they prepare for a big meal -- also called Iftar -- after fasting all day.

They pray together and cook up traditional Bosnian dishes served during the holy month.

“I’m having meatballs and mash potatoes and this Bosnian cake,” said Ayna.

Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, increased devotion and worship and giving back.

Earlier in the day, Ayna and her 15-year-old sister, Rania, spent the afternoon volunteering with members of their mosque, the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre.

The owners of Cedars Deli partnered up with the mosque to prepared 309 Iftar meals for Calgary families in need and then they were delivered to the homes right before sunset. They will be doing this twice a week until the end of Ramadan.

“These are the people that truly need it and that can’t have proper meals at the end of the day for their kids”, said Samir Omar, co-owner of Cedars Deli.

Community leader Saima Jamal says camaraderie and fellowship is important during Ramadan, but since it’s not possible this year, these meals will help families feel connected.

“As they break their fast they remember that they weren’t forgotten. You weren’t forgotten even though you might be struggling, whether it’s financially or emotionally, whatever you’re going through the community is still thinking about you.”

In past years, the Cedars Deli team would host open Iftars in Calgary where up to 2,000 people of all walks of faith would join and breakfast. This year there would be no such gathering, but Omar says the community spirit is still felt.

“The amount of volunteers we’ve been getting on a daily basis to come in and help us it’s been overwhelming,” he said.