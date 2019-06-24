The ramp from westbound 10th Avenue S.W. accessing northbound Crowchild Trail has re-opened, ahead of schedule.

A release from the city says crews worked around the clock over the weekend, despite the rain, to get the work done.

It was originally scheduled to be open on Friday.

As part of the reconfiguration of Crowchild Trail, the ramp was moved so traffic accesses the right hand side of the road, eliminating the need for merging vehicles to cross several lanes.

More information on the ongoing upgrades to Crowchild Trail can be found online.