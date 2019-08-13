Rampart Creek Campground in Banff National Park has re-opened following a wolf attack last week that sent a man to hospital with wounds to his arm and hands.

Parks Canada officials were called to the campground on the Icefields Parkway, about 270 kilometres west of Calgary, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 9 for reports a camper had been attacked by a wolf while inside a tent.

A wolf was found about one kilometre from the campground and destroyed and DNA testing has confirmed it was the same animal.

“Public safety remains our top priority and Parks Canada takes the protection of wildlife very seriously,” read a release.

“In rare incidences such as these, the destruction of an individual animal is required to ensure public safety.

Veterinary tests have shown the wolf was in poor condition and likely nearing the end of its life span.

No attractants, like food, were found at the campsite.

“The wolf’s condition was likely a contributing factor for its unusual behavior and this remains a very rare incident,” read the release from Parks Canada.

Wildlife sightings should be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1473.