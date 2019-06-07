Residents in the southeast community of Ramsay are frustrated as students celebrating the end of the school year and other intoxicated partiers are using a popular Calgary viewpoint as a washroom.

Photos shared online have captured large groups of people dropping their pants and urinating down Scotsman’s Hill.

The Ramsay neighbourhood is a hotbed for traffic during the summer months and the location provides an iconic snapshot of the city.

It’s frequented by many high school graduates to mark the end of classes and other Calgarians during Stampede.

Josie Casale has lived in her home, which overlooks the hill for eight years.

“I don’t know now, whether it’s a game for everyone to come out and do it.”

Casale adds the problem seems to be getting worse.

“The other day we were sitting outside and two young grads were urinating.”

Erin Joslin, vice president of civic affairs with the Ramsay Community Association, says they have worked with the city to combat the issue.

The city added two porta-potties to the hill in May in response to complaints from residents, but Joslin says they just aren't effective.

“We’ve got the facilities in place this year, but it's not seeming to help with the situation," she says. "We don’t want to go as extreme as saying we don’t want the limos up here. For the few people that are not using our public park appropriately, it's not fair to punish the rest of them.”

Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra said in a statement work is moving forward about the issue.

“There are the occasional bad actors acting badly, but I think trends [of enforcement] are heading in the right direction.”

He went on to add that the city is having 'stern' conversations with limousine companies and there is more enforcement being done.

The city says it has not received any complaints through 311 in the last 30 days of public urination in the Scotsman’s Hill area.

Last year, the city received two complaints of public urination, one in June and the other in July.

Neither of the complaints resulted in any tickets being issued.

Public urination in the City of Calgary carries a $300 fine.