Homeowners in a southeast neighbourhood are looking for relief as they face the ongoing problem of visitors relieving themselves in the park overlooking the Stampede grounds.

Residents of Ramsay are concerned that Scotsman’s Hill, a popular viewpoint for fireworks displays and the downtown skyline, has proven a scenic place to go.

“It’s an ongoing thing but lately it’s been getting a little bit out of hand,” said Josie Casale who has lived in the area since 1955.

Casale says the fact people are ‘urinating everywhere’ and leaving empty bottles and other litter on the ground is upsetting. “Disrespect for other peoples’ property and the city property,” said Casale. “It belongs to everybody. Everybody should be coming up here and enjoying it. Young kids living here shouldn’t have to look at people doing ugly things.”

A photograph of a line of men urinating while standing in the greenspace along Salisbury Avenue S.E. was captured and shared on social media on Saturday in the hopes the City of Calgary would address the issue and enforce an existing bylaw. Casale also photographed the public peeing.

“I was sitting here and I was looking out (and) it was just one guy standing there. Out of the blue, he pulled down his pants and stuck his bum out at me,” said Casale. “I was flabbergasted. I thought ‘I’m going to take a picture of you’ and by the time I was taking a picture of him, they’d all lined up.”

Casale says the men had arrived at the viewpoint in a large bus despite the fact buses are not permitted on the road. She says limos and buses appear in the neighbourhood on a regular basis and she’s disappointed by the antics of unruly passengers.

Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra says the city will be cracking down on bad behaviour in the neighbourhood following the social media post.

“When you see a Tweet like that, with a bunch of guys who have stepped out of a limousine with their pants down doing the big boy peeing at the skyline, that is enraging and that is outrageous,” said Carra. “I think everybody is justifiably upset.”

“What that Tweet has effectively done is it’s taken us from putting this into motion in a methodical way to putting it into fast motion.”

The City of Calgary is planning to add portable washrooms in the area and is reviewing who should be allowed on the hill and in what capacity. During the Calgary Stampede fireworks, roads along Scotsman’s Hill are restricted to local access.

Carra says the fact the green space offers an iconic view of Calgary while being located on a quiet residential street presents unique challenges that have been exacerbated by a viewing season that has extended over the years.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg