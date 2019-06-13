Thousands of basketball fans are expected at Fort Calgary on Thursday to watch Game 6 between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and a win will make them the first non-U.S. team to win an NBA title.

The outdoor viewing party begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature YYC Food Trucks and a DJ. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. As it is not a licenced event, there will be no alcohol sold or permitted on site.

Thursday’s game goes in Oakland and tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT. The viewing party is expected to wrap up about 9:30 p.m.

The weather in Calgary on Thursday evening is expected to be about 20 C with a chance of thunder showers.

And along with many Calgarians, the Royal Tyrrel Museum of Paleontology is also leaving little doubt who they are cheering for, saying in a social media post Wednesday evening, they are “sending fierce vibes from the Alberta badlands.”