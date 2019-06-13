Raptors fever has hit the city as hundreds are watching the game at Calgary’s own 'Jurassic Park'.

A big screen and dozens of food trucks are in place near Fort Calgary for Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

The outdoor viewing party is underway and feaures YYC Food Trucks and a DJ. Admission is free and fans of all ages are welcome.

As fan fever spread Canada-wide, stores across Calgary have sold-out of all types of Raptors merchandise including hats, shirts and jerseys.

Megan Hoffman is an assistant manager at Sport Chek in Market Mall. She says the phone has been constantly ringing with requests for Raptors gear but the store had to ship all its out merchandise to support stores in Toronto.

“There is a lot of want for Raptors products right now,” said Hoffman. “We had to support our Toronto store and sent all of our product to them which is a Catch-22 because it's great for Toronto but unfortunate for us."

Chandler Van Der Hoek also works at Sport Chek and while the stock is sold-out, the NBA series is a great way to connect with customers

“You're getting people coming in looking for jerseys, hats, whatever it may be,” said Van Der Hoek. “It's always good when you get customers coming in with some Raptors apparel and you get to chat a little bit about the game.”

The excitement has also reached Alberta’s badlands as the Royal Tyrell Museum in Drumheller shared photos of its spirited raptors supportin the Raptors on Twitter.

Cineplex also offered 45 free screenings of the game at theatres across the country, but most of the tickets have already been claimed including two local showings at Cineplex Chinook and Eau Claire.