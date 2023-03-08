'Rare opportunity': Alberta group in exploratory phase of 2030 Commonwealth Games bid
After working on planning and engagement in private for years, an Alberta group is going public with a pitch to bring the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the province in a multi-city bid.
Alberta 2030 officially launched the exploratory phase of the bid process Wednesday in an effort that could see the international sporting event held in Calgary, Edmonton, Tssut'ina and in the Bow Valley.
"Hosting a major multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games is a rare opportunity for significant transformational development of a community, region and country," said Alberta 2030's president and CEO Roger Jackson.
Jackson made the announcement in Calgary alongside the mayors from Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta's culture minister, Tssut'ina Nation and several athletes and group members, who are all in favour of bringing the mega event to the province.
The group's work will now focus on whether or not bidding and hosting the games is feasible and if there would be enough funding to move forward.
Jackson wouldn't muse about a potential cost for the games, but recent Commonwealth Games bids and previous hosts put the price tag at about a billion dollars.
"I think one of the important things to point out is that this bid is anchored in a partnership between different municipalities rather than just a single city," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
Which venues could be used and whether or not they would need to be upgraded is still being worked out, though Jackson suggested McMahon and Commonwealth Stadiums could both see money invested in upgrades to host. He also pointed at the possible future fieldhouse in Calgary, the MNP Centre in Lindsay Park and the new velodrome in Edmonton as each being used for the Games.
"The important thing, from our standpoint, is to have the communities involved, identify what are the renovated projects or the new projects that are a priority for the community," Jackson said.
The Alberta Government is putting up $2 million for the exploratory process of the bid and Calgary and Edmonton are putting up a million dollars.
The process will now have to move rather quickly. A bid needs to be put forth by the end of August and a host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be chosen in November.
