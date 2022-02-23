Raymond, Alta., dry for more than 100 years, to consider allowing liquor sales

The town of Raymond has banned liquor sales in local businesses for more than 100 years. (File) The town of Raymond has banned liquor sales in local businesses for more than 100 years. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war

The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina