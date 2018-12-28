A member of the Raymond RCMP detachment has been released from hospital after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during his attempt to arrest a suspected truck thief.

RCMP members responded to reports of a ramming in the Town of Magrath on Thursday afternoon involving a civilian’s vehicle and a suspected stolen truck. When RCMP arrived, the suspect vehicle rammed the police unit and drove off.

The truck was located by another RCMP member a short time later and an attempt was made to arrest the suspect. During the attempt, the suspect allegedly confronted the officer and struck the RCMP member in the head with a fire extinguisher. The suspect was apprehended.

The RCMP member received treatment for his injuries in hospital and was subsequently released.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Rex McCall Siemens of Magrath has been charged with:

Assaulting a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Uttering threats

Resisting arrest

Possession of stolen property

Failing to comply with a recognizance

Siemens remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 2 via CCTV.