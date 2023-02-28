RCMP advise of poor driving conditions on QEII Highway north of Airdrie

Alberta RCMP advised motorists to avoid travelling on the QEII Highway between Airdrie and Red Deer on Tuesday due to deteriorating driving conditions

"RCMP have responded to several collisions along this highway," RCMP said in a morning news release. "Travel is not recommended at this time."

One of the crashes involved a snow plow and a pickup truck, sending one adult to hospital in Calgary.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the QEII near Highway 581 at around 2 p.m., closing the area to southbound drivers, who were diverted onto Highway 581.

The 511 Alberta website reported Highway 2 as being partly covered in snow and ice or bare, at times, between Airdrie and Red Deer, but traffic cameras along the way showed blowing snow and poor visibility.

No weather alerts were issued for the Calgary or Red Deer areas but both had snow in the forecast.