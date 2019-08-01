RCMP and CBSA to reveal 'significant' seizure made at Coutts border crossing
RCMP and CBSA officials will unveal a "significant" seizure made at the Coutts border crossing earlier this week.
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 7:48AM MDT
RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials will reveal Thursday what they’re calling “a significant seizure” made at the Coutts border crossing earlier this week.
CBSA director Guy Rook and RCMP Inspector Charlene O’Neill are scheduled to speak at the event, scheduled for 10 a.m.
Not other details are available.
CTV News Calgary will stream the press conference live.