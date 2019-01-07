Airdrie RCMP is investigating after a bullet was recovered from a rural residence last week and police say it was likely a random incident.

A homeowner at a rural property near Calterra Estates and Range Road 13 was woken up at about 2:30 a.m. last Thursday by a loud bang.

When they went to investigate the noise the next day, they realized that a window in the home was broken and notified police. Officers recovered a bullet from the scene.

Police believe it was a random incident and are asking anyone with information to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.