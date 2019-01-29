A fire that destroyed a townhouse complex that was under construction in the Fireside community of Cochrane in 2018 is still under investigation and RCMP are appealing to the public for any new information.

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on June 6, 2018 at about 2:18 a.m. for reports of a large fire.

Two townhouses burned to the ground and another sustained significant damage.

Police are still working to collect information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the time.

“Information and details can come in all sizes, the information you have may not seem like much to you, but for the bigger picture it may be the piece we’re missing” said Constable Kary Moore with the Cochrane RCMP in a release.

The cost of the blaze was estimated to be over $2 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or to attend the Cochrane detachment and speak with General Investigation Section members at 359-1st Street East.