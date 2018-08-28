RCMP have made an arrest in the shooting of a German tourist that happened on Highway 1A near Morley on August 2nd.

Police say a 16-year-old male youth, a resident from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, was arrested on August 24 without incident.

He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

“He has been charged with 14 criminal code offences including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm,” says RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters.

The youth has been remanded in custody and made his first court appearance Tuesday in Cochrane Provincial Court.

“Investigators have located and seized the vehicle and the firearm, which are both believed to have been involved in this offence,” says Peters. “In addition, doctors in Germany have successfully removed the bullet from the victim and that bullet will be sent here to Canada where it will undergo forensic testing to compare it to the firearm which has been recovered.”

RCMP say the investigation could not have reached a successful conclusion without the co-operation of members of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and members from the public.

“Our investigators have talked to well over 100 people through the course of this investigation and that’s taking all these little piece of a puzzle and putting them together which led to identifying the suspect,” says Peters. “It’s knocking on doors and interviewing people, that’s why it’s taken a certain amount of time to get to the end.”

The victim, a 60-year-old man, and his family have returned to Germany.

“The victim and his family have been notified of the outcome that charges have been laid. They expressed their gratitude to the investigative team,” says Peters.

The victim has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

“There will be an extensive amount of physical therapy to try to regain quality of life as this has been a life changing event for him,” says Peters.

The man was driving with members of his family near Morley on August 2nd when another driver pulled up alongside their vehicle and suddenly opened fire.

Police say he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch shortly after the shooting and the three other people with him suffered minor injuries in the crash.

RCMP believe there was no conflict leading up to the shooting and at this time aren’t prepared to elaborate further when it comes to a motive.

Police say the investigation into this incident continues but say they are not seeking any additional suspects in this case.