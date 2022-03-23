RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground

RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city last weekend is now in custody.

Officers were called to a campground in Okotoks on Sunday at around 6:15 a.m.

The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

Paramedics rushed them to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

On Monday, Okotoks RCMP issued a new release asking the public to keep their eyes open for the suspect, 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, but warned not to approach him if they saw him.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Bain had been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Attempt to commit murder (x2);

Theft of motor vehicle;

Threat to cause death or bodily harm; and

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Bain has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in Okotoks provincial court on April 1.