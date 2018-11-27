A driver was transported to hospital and remains in custody following a Tuesday afternoon RCMP pursuit of an impaired driving suspect on the QEII.

According to RCMP officials, a silver Volkswagen Jetta was travelling northbound on the QEII Highway near Red Deer when the vehicle was observed drifting between lanes. Officers attempted to stop the car but the driver failed to comply. The Jetta left the highway a short time later and crashed into the ditch at a location approximately two kilometres south of Lacombe.

Viewer video of the apprehension shows two officers forcibly removing the male suspect from the car through the driver's side window. The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

RCMP officials say impairment was likely a factor but they have not determined the source of the impairment. The investigation into the matter is ongoing and charges are pending against the suspect.