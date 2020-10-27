CALGARY -- The RCMP's Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday and recovered stolen property after executing a search warrant near De Winton, Alta.

Mitchell Engler, 35, was wanted on five warrants, with 23 outstanding charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with conditions of release.

A search warrant was issued following the arrest, resulting in the recovery of three diesel pickups and a large amount of hand tools with the initials "SDK" on them.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP has identified two of the three truck owners, and are working to identify the owner of the hand tools.

"RCMP consider the arrest of this prolific offender significant as he has been active in multiple RCMP and municipal police jurisdictions, including Olds, Didsbury and Sundre," said Sgt. Cary Maclaren.

SAD CRU is seeking the public's assistance to identify the rightful owners of the recovered goods. Anyone who recognizes the items is asked to contact Const. Burton of SAD CRU at 403-901-3293.

Engler will remain in custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.