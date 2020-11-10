CALGARY -- Innisfail RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 and arrested the driver of an SUV, which was allegedly stolen earlier in Red Deer.

A car and the SUV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on Lakewood Drive in the northwest section of Innisfail.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the SUV driver was transported to hospital but later released into police custody.

Jordan Kyle Glasgow, 20, is charged with:

Possession of stolen property;

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited;

Failure to comply with an undertaking condition

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and;

Two charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

Glasgow has previously been arrested in connection to stolen vehicles.

Glasgow will remain in custody until his Nov. 23 court appearance.