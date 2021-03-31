CALGARY -- A five-week investigation by RCMP into property crime offences has led to charges against a Fleet, Alta. man and the recovery of suspected stolen copper wire and some tools.

The investigation resulted in police getting a search warrant for an acreage near Fleet — about 296 kilometres northeast of Calgary — which was served on March 19.

Police recovered:

Suspected stolen copper wire;

Suspected stolen electrical attachments and fittings;

Bolt cutters;

A chainsaw;

Tools for stripping copper wire;

Stripped wire casings, and;

A firearm.

Randall (Randy) James Lawrence, 37, is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of break in instruments;

Failure to comply with undertaking;

Unauthorized possession of firearm, and;

Unlawful storage of firearm;

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again April 9.