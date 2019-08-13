

CTV News Calgary





Canmore RCMP arrested a semi-truck driver Monday, after he provided a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit.

The incident took place around noon Monday, when the RCMP answered a 911 call about a possible impaired driver swerving over the road heading west on Highway 1.

After being stopped by police, the driver was arrested with impaired operation of a conveyance (vehicle).

The RCMP transported the driver to Canmore, where he agreed to provide the breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol level more than double the legal limit.

The RCMP subsequently suspended the driver’s license. He will appear in court September 18.