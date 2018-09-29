Two people have been arrested by Gleichen RCMP and are facing charges for the theft of a large amount of copper wire along with various other items.

On September 27, police found two people in possession of a large amount of copper wire believed to have been taken from local oil and well sites in the area.

A subsequent search of a local home discovered 200 pounds of ground wire as well as a number of other items of stolen property.

Michael Arthur Basaraba, 31, and Amanda Andruskievicz, 29, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP say that the pair are believed to have been perpetrating thefts from different sites ever since August 2018.

Basaraba is expected in Strathmore Provincial Court on October 2 and Andruskievicz will appear in Siksika Provincial Court on October 18.

Authorities say that they are continuing to investigate thefts from oil sites in the Bassano, Gleichen and Strathmore areas. They add that copper thefts continue to be a persistent problem in southern Alberta and ask the public to report any suspicious activity to police.