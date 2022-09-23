RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters

Strathmore RCMP arrested Hayley McGowan, 27, after she was allegedly found in possession of two stolen vehicles along with a number of tools used in thefts. (Supplied) Strathmore RCMP arrested Hayley McGowan, 27, after she was allegedly found in possession of two stolen vehicles along with a number of tools used in thefts. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina