RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters
Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.
Officials say on Sept. 13, RCMP attended a rural property to search for two people, identified as "habitual offenders." Police found one of the individuals asleep inside a running vehicle.
"The vehicle, a 2012 Ram pickup truck and a 2019 Acura MDX parked beside it were confirmed to be stolen. The occupant in the pickup truck was roused and placed under arrest," RCMP said in a release.
A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered:
- A prohibited weapon;
- Stolen identification documents;
- Break-in instruments such as a crowbar and bolt cutters;
- Reciprocating saws; and
- An open bottle of liquor.
Hayley McGowan, 27, who was at large following a sentence order on 41 criminal convictions, now faces 11 new charges:
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Possession of break-in instruments;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Failure to comply with a release order;
- Two counts of unlawful possession of an identification document; and
- Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
"Our members remain persistent in their crime reduction efforts which include active monitoring of habitual offenders in our service area," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP's detachment commander, in a release.
"In this case, those efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen property and additional charges laid on those allegedly responsible."
Police remain on the look out for the other offender, 36-year-old Kevin Prouse. Officials say a warrant has been issued for six new charges against him, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with a release condition.
Both of the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Prouse, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern Alberta
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in “hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities” in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Hurricane Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona approaches.
Shocking video shows police trying to stop alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
Video has emerged showing the moment police try to stop an alleged impaired driver causing chaos on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
Wild horses face unruly storms as Fiona nears Canada's east coast
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Fetuses grimace over kale, but smile for carrots, small study finds
Fetuses between 32 and 36 weeks gestation appear to grimace over kale and smile for carrots, according to a small study out of the U.K. that examines how fetuses react to flavours.
B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college
A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Edmonton
-
Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalk
A two-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck at a crosswalk Thursday evening.
-
Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMP
The seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. families could see child-care fees cut by as much as $550/month
B.C. families paying for child care could soon save hundreds of dollars each month, provincial officials announced Friday.
-
Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver, going up 26 cents per litre in a matter of days.
-
B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college
A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.
Atlantic
-
Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to the Maritimes
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Sunken fishing boat removed from orca habitat near Victoria
A 15-metre fishing boat that sank and leaked oil in a critical orca habitat east of Vancouver Island has been removed from the water. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed Friday the vessel Aleutian Isle was lifted from the water onto waiting barge. The vessel went down on Aug. 13, coming to a rest in about 60 metres of water with about 10,000 litres of oil and diesel on board.
-
Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. families could see child-care fees cut by as much as $550/month
B.C. families paying for child care could soon save hundreds of dollars each month, provincial officials announced Friday.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says her sister found a hidden camera inside a Tim Horton’s bathroom while she was with her young child.
-
Shocking video shows police trying to stop alleged impaired driver causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
Video has emerged showing the moment police try to stop an alleged impaired driver causing chaos on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
-
Search underway for missing boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon from Brampton.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on the fight against climate change.
-
Ring the alarm! Montreal to test industrial catastrophe sirens across island
Montrealers will hear a noisy interruption Friday as the city undertakes its annual siren testing at several large factories.
-
Parti Quebecois leader isolating with flu-like symptoms
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is pausing his campaign after developing flu-like symptoms.
Ottawa
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa and the region
A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures expected to fall near the freezing mark Friday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
Kitchener
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
-
'Sense of relief' for Ont. family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
New round of school bus cancellations announced in Waterloo region
Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) will be temporarily cancelling seven new routes in the tri-cities and surrounding townships starting Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
A James Smith Cree Nation man is still coming to terms with with losing his brother in a mass stabbing that also left his niece seriously injured.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hailstorm leaves hundreds of dents, two broken windshields
A video shows a northern Ontario fishing lodge being pelleted with large hail during an intense storm this week, leaving behind a trail of damage.
-
Temiskaming Shores refinery inks three-year deal to supply cobalt for EV batteries
A cobalt refinery in northern Ontario took a big step forward into the electric battery supply chain this week when it signed a three-year deal with LG Energy Solution.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
-
Downtown Winnipeg parking lot to be transformed into outdoor disco roller rink
For one night only, an Exchange District outdoor parking lot is being transformed into a ‘70s inspired disco roller rink.
-
Garden contest winners helping to beautify Winnipeg communities
A contest focused on how front-yard gardens improve curb appeal and beautify the city, has chosen six winners who have helped to improve their communities with flowers, plants, and vegetables.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | East Regina high school locked down, large police presence on scene
Several Regina police officers are on the scene at an east Regina high school that was placed into lockdown on Friday morning.
-
'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
A James Smith Cree Nation man is still coming to terms with with losing his brother in a mass stabbing that also left his niece seriously injured.
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.