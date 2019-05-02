Charges are pending against a 42-year-old man from Medicine Hat following an RCMP investigation into speeding and impaired driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to RCMP, members of the Redcliff Integrated Traffic Unit were patrolling the highway in Cypress Country on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 30 when a speeding vehicle was spotted. A RADAR reading indicated the vehicle was travelling 178 km/h in an area where the posted maximum speed limit is 110 km/h.

An officer in a marked police unit attempted to perform a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle continued travelling for nearly two minutes before the driver stopped.

RCMP say the driver failed the roadside mandatory alcohol screening and was unable to produce a driver’s licence or valid insurance.

Police determined the man’s licence had been suspended and he was transported to the Redcliff RCMP detachment where, according to RCMP, a breath test indicated his blood alcohol level exceeded 0.16 (160 mg in 100 ml of blood)

RCMP have impounded the vehicle for 60 days and the suspension of the suspect’s licence has been extended.

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspect’s identity has not been released as he has not been formally charged. The charges pending against the Medicine Hat resident include impaired driving, driving while unauthorized, speeding, and driving an uninsured vehicle on a highway.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Court on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.