Airdrie RCMP told drivers to avoid an area east of Balzac on Saturday morning because of a police incident.

Officials say a heavy police presence was mobilized in the area of Highway 566 and Range Road 292 at about 9 a.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

The situation was resolved a few hours later and the blockade was cleared at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Police have not said anything about why they were called to the scene, but say there was no risk to the public.

We have a CTV News crew at the scene and will have more details...