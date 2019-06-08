RCMP close down rural highway for unknown incident
The police seem to be focused on a rural property along Highway 566, but have not disclosed any information about the investigation.
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:08AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:11PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP told drivers to avoid an area east of Balzac on Saturday morning because of a police incident.
Officials say a heavy police presence was mobilized in the area of Highway 566 and Range Road 292 at about 9 a.m.
Residents were asked to avoid the area.
The situation was resolved a few hours later and the blockade was cleared at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Police have not said anything about why they were called to the scene, but say there was no risk to the public.
We have a CTV News crew at the scene and will have more details...