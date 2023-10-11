RCMP conclude operation on Eden Valley First Nation

RCMP said a police operation on the Eden Valley First Nation has concluded.

Police sent out an updated news release on Wednesday saying the operation finished around 5:20 p.m.

RCMP told CTV News officers surrounded a home in an attempt to take a person into custody.

The operation started around 10:46 a.m. when the individual would not come out of the home.

Police said there was no indication the incident was a hostage situation.

Turner Valley RCMP asked residents to stay away from the area due to a heavy police presence.

Eden Valley First Nation is located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Calgary, near Longview, Alta.

No further details were provided by police. An updated news release is expected.